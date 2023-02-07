The first acts have been announced in a new family-friendly festival taking place over three days in the summer.
The Full Moon Festival will take place at Rosehill Farm, on Richmond Hill, from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, with five music areas.
Scott Bradshaw is organising the festival with his wife Marju and they were keen to come up with something different to what’s been offered before.
He told Island Life: ‘I have been working on it since last July, it is literally a year’s work putting something of this size together for the first time and I still own DB Autos as well so juggling the two is interesting to say the least.
‘It’s a great feeling watching it all come together and I’m sure when I actually see everyone having fun and enjoying themselves that feeling will be tripled.’
The main attraction is the Best Cars Barn, which has a capacity for about 1,350 people and is where the bigger bands and UK artists will play.
In total, it will feature 22 sets and 65 artists over the three days.
Friday’s headline band is Voodoo Bandits. The line-up also has Lee John, a DJ from Ibiza, as well as Bahuki, The Getaways, No One Died and Night Time Tennis.
Buncha Skankers is Saturday’s headline band, alongside DJ Bushwacka, Neil Cowie, Sammy J, Mother Funkers, A Stones Throw, Red Hot Chilli Yessirs, Dusty Plankton and the winner of Quids Inn’s Band Battle.
Persian Doormats will close the festival on the Sunday. The line-up also includes Otty and Friends, Jamie Blackburn, Nathan Thompson, Francesca May and Chris Gray.
An alternative music tent will be run by Andrew Otten and a secret forest music area will be run by Callum Davies from Volume Events.
The Bass Bus tent from The Dark Horse Festival, which isn’t on this year, will be run by Christian Clague.
Scott said he was putting together plans for the final music tent.
The line up for the other music areas will be finalised in the next month.
Scott explained: ‘I have used a lot of current bands and up and coming guys as I have been out watching all winter and have been blown away by some of the newer acts.’
Festivalgoers can take alcohol on to the site and Wanderbar will run a fully licensed bar in the barn.
He said the festival will be a ‘really fun weekend for the whole family’. Entry is free for youngsters aged under three and £10 for under 13s.
There will be lots of activities, entertainment and workshops to entertain youngsters, including a football tournament in the barn and Switched On Entertainment with ‘a wagon load of goodies.’
The three-day tickets include camping.
Glamping teepees are also available.
A third of the motorhome places have sold and there are only nine caravan spaces left.
‘Tickets are selling well,’ Scott said.
‘Early birds sold out in a day, Tier 1 sold out in a couple of weeks and we are now on Tier 2 which are £122 plus booking fee.
‘This is all around a time when people are still paying for Christmas so I’m really happy with the start we have had.’
Scott said the only issue they had faced putting the festival together was the cost: ‘I priced it up two years ago and now I’m booking exactly the same stuff all of the prices have gone up about 20%.
‘Having said that I think I have created something that is very good value for money and a great place to showcase the Isle of Man talent which is here in abundance.’
He is already looking to the festival’s future.
‘My vision going forward is to get year one out of the way and then look at attracting some even bigger bands and DJs the year after, as well as developing the brand with more merch and possibly a beer and other drinks,’ he said.
Buy tickets online at www.the fullmoonfestival.co.uk