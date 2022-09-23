New music shop serves as a hub for musicians
Musicians and teachers Laura and Dave Rowles have opened the doors to a shop in Peel which they hope will become a hub for musicians from across the island.
The shop in Market Street, which opened on Tuesday last week, stocks essential supplies and accessories for all instruments, sheet music and new beginner and intermediate instruments. It also sells second-hand instruments on sellers’ behalf and stocks high-end instruments from Manx makers.
Services include a rent to buy scheme on all new beginner and intermediate instruments as well as instrument repairs. And there is a fully-equipped rehearsal and teaching room.
Laura told Island Life: ‘For such a small island, it’s amazing to see the number of diverse musical communities that are thriving. We hope to be a hub where all these communities can find support, and also make connections with other musicians.
‘Some of the things that we are doing to encourage this includes having a free music directory on our website for music teachers and various music-related organisations and businesses, noticeboards for music events, concerts and gigs, a feature wall of CDs and vinyl by local musicians.
‘We’re also planning a series of workshops and masterclasses on various subjects that will hopefully give musicians a chance to meet and learn new skills together.’
The pair had been talking about opening a shop for a couple of years but only seriously planned it after former Island Life editor Mike Wade told them he had seen the perfect venue in Market Street.
‘After that, everything just fell into place,’ Laura said. ‘As with any new venture, it’s not been a smooth road - there’s been challenges with renovating, staff and planning permission, so we really just feel relieved to be able to open.’
Laura and Dave, who have run Mannin Music since 2012, have previously rented out instruments to students but the rent to buy scheme is new.
‘It’s really important for us that children are provided with good quality instruments to play, but we understand that it can be expensive,’ she said.
The rehearsal room will be used for teaching group lessons. They have beginner ukulele and violin courses for children starting in October.
Private teachers use the room to and Bunscoill Ghaelgagh community choir use it as a rehearsal space.
They plan to have a silent practice room set-up for electric instruments installed by January.
Explaining the importance of the shop, Laura said: ‘Previously, if you snapped a string, or needed a piece of music, the only option was to order online, and sometimes you would be waiting weeks for delivery - which is no good if you have a concert in a couple of days.
‘Now we can have all the essential supplies for musicians on-island.
‘It’s also important to be able to try an instrument if you are buying, and you can’t do that if you have to buy online. A lot of the feedback that we’ve received from people is that they want a physical music shop so that they can come and get advice and recommendations - especially for students who are just starting out learning an instrument.’
• Mannin Music Shop is open Tuesday to Friday, midday to 6.30pm, and will open outside of these hours if people get in touch.
