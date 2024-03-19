All women over the age of 16 are invited to attend the meeting which will be held at the Atholl Room at the Peel Centenary Centre on Tuesday, April 16.
Those who join will not only get the chance to meet new people but will be able to take part in campaigns, whether that be climate change or women’s health, and try new things.
The meeting will take place from 7pm to 9pm and there will be cheese and wine available.
The WI was created in 1915 with the aim of giving women a voice and ensuring they can contribute positively to their community. Today, it remains the largest women’s organization in the UK.
Joining the organization can help provide support for members, helping both their physical and mental wellbeing.