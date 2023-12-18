Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- DJ Neal Clague in The Main Bar at 1886, Douglas, 10pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- DJ Neal Clague at The Main Bar at 1886, Douglas, 7pm, followed by DJ Neil Cowie in The Lounge at 9pm, DJ Neal Clague in The Late Lounge at 10pm, and DJs Dan and Hendo in The Main Bar at 11pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Friday Folk open mic party at Peel Centenary Centre’s Atholl Room, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Christmas Karaoke with Buck and Tilly at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8pm, followed by traditional music session a 9pm to midnight.
- Brown Sugar at The Union, Castletown, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Lazy Daze at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Youth Manx trad music session, led by Rachel Hair, Adam Rhodes and Caitlin Bennett, at The Mitre’s function room, in Ramsey, 2pm.
- DJ Neal Clague at The Main Bar at 1886, Douglas, 7pm, followed by DJ Neil Cowie in The Lounge at 10pm, DJ Neal Clague in The Late Lounge at 10pm, and DJs Dan and Hendo in the Main Bar at 11pm.
- 80s disco at South Douglas Old Friends Association, Douglas, from 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Brown Sugar at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, from 10pm till late.
- Toby Higgs at The Mines Tavern, Laxey.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Granty at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
- DJ Degsy at Quids Inn, Douglas.
New Year’s Eve (Sunday)
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Nige T ‘This Is New Year’ at 9.15pm.
- Karaoke in The Lounge at 1886, Douglas, 6pm, followed by DJ Neal Clague in The Main Bar at 7pm, New Year’s Eve party in The Loft at 7pm, DJ Ricky Rooney in The Lounge at 9pm and DJ Mike Beaty in The Late Lounge at 9.30pm.
- DJ Allan Vannin at Henderson & Glass, Douglas, 7pm.
- Sideways presents Rebirth: The Black Parade at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm. Buy tickets online at buytickets.at/sideways
- The Bay Sessions, ecletic and delectable vinyl at The Bay Hotel, Port Erin, 8pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Movie night theme New Year’s Party with DJ at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, from 9pm.
- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manor, Willaston, 9pm-midnight.
- King of Queen tribute act at The Front Porch, Douglas, from 9.30pm to 1am.
- Fully Grown Adults at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, from 9.30pm.
- Toby Higgs at The Whitehouse, in Peel.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Granty at The Rosemount, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas.
New Year’s Day (Monday)
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Charity open mic all day at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.