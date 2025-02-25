Sara Goodwins, a previous Manx Bard who currently lives in Maughold, has published ‘A Brief History of the Isle of Man’ through the publishing company Loaghtan Books of which she is a partner.
The book, which is a revision of a previous edition, begins 500 million years ago with the formation of the landmass which included the Isle of Man and leads up to modern day.
The book tells of how Mann became an island and details the stone age inhabitants, the Celts and their Viking invaders.
Other topics include how the larger surrounding islands squabbled over the Manx strategic base in the middle of the Irish Sea, how one family ruled the island for nearly 350 years, and how the island was taken over by the UK parliament and eventually gained independence.
Along the way, readers are introduced to unique aspects of Manx history.
For example, facts such as that it was the first country in the world to offer women the vote, how Manx mines were some of the most successful in Britain, and how the island leads the world in many of its eco policies.
Talking about the book, Sara commented: ‘We've tried to make it interesting and readable. Tourists in particular won't want to read anything too dry.
‘Every so often we revise it to keep it up to date, as things do change and we also learn more.
‘The history of this small fiercely independent country was first published 14 years ago, but remains as popular with readers now as it did then.’
This new and up-to-date version features roughly 30% new text and 50% new pictures, with local photographer George Hobbs taking a number of new pictures for the latest edition.
‘Several of the photographs were a challenge, not least because last year was extremely wet,’ George said.
‘Walking boots and a mac were essential. At one point I was lying on the ground to get a particularly difficult shot, and a dog walker thought I was dead!'
Sara has been a professional writer all of her life, which includes her experience of writing poetry as the Manx Bard in the island.
She said: ‘Before I came to live here I used to visit often on holiday, and I wanted to read a brief history of the island but there wasn’t one available. This is why I decided to write one!
‘It’s aimed at anyone who wants an introduction to Manx history.’
The new edition of ‘A Brief History of the Isle of Man’ is available to buy at Bridge Bookshop in both Ramsey and Port Erin, Book Co in Castle Street in Douglas, Manx National Heritage shops and Waterstones.
it is also available to order online by visiting https://loaghtanbooks.com/product/a-brief-history-of-the-isle-of-man/