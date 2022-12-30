Life At The Limit sees ex-Special Forces sergeant Jason Fox take on his latest challenge – sharing his life experiences with an audience. Best known as one of the tough talking trainers on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Foxy experienced gun fights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours during 20 years of military service. But the battles weren’t over when he returned home as he was diagnosed with PTSD. Ahead of his appearance at the Gaiety Theatre on February 1, Jason shares the stories of countless near misses, and the moment he was pushed to the edge.