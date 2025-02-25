But First Promotions have announced that upcoming singer songwriter Tom Bright will be performing at the Erin Arts Centre on Friday, March 28.
Tom’s music has been described as ‘achingly beautiful’ by Kate Bottley on BBC Radio 2, and ‘one of the UK’s most moving songwriters’ by John Kennedy on Radio X.
‘Elbow’ singer Guy Garvey has also claimed to be a big fan, playing his songs on his BBC 6 Music show.
Tom has also appeared on BBC’s The One Show, Sky News, BBC Radio 2, BBC 6 Music, BBC 5 Live, Radio X, performed at the London Palladium, Shepherd's Bush Empire, a number of festivals and toured across Europe multiple times.
He kicked off 2024 by supporting ‘The Libertines’ and ‘The Leisure Society’ on their tours, and before that opened for the likes of ‘Mystery Jets’, Tom Grennan, ‘Reverend & The Makers’, James Walsh and ‘The Bluetones’.
Rob Cope from But First Promotions commented: ‘Tom is now winding back the clock by releasing a string of tracks recorded with punk rock royal Mick Jones of “The Clash” at the start of his career (recently uncovered and mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road).
‘Tom has three albums out to date, which have all been produced by Ed Harcourt.
‘Bringing Tom to the Isle of Man was a decision based on consulting with our regular gig-goers.
‘We asked them if they would like us to bring some upcoming talent to the Erin Arts Centre, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.
‘It’s a case of catching Tom now before he’s really famous!’
Support for Tom on the night will come from the island’s very own Ruby Biscoe-Taylor from Biskee Brisht.
‘Ruby is otherwise known as the girl who busks outside M&S with her ukelele,’ Rob added.
‘We acknowledge that as the headline acts are from the UK, But First are committed to supporting the local music scene by asking the very best of our local talent to open each of our shows.’
To find out more and purchase tickets (priced at £20 each), you can do so by visiting https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/butfirstpromotions
Guitarist and songwriter Mike Wilton is set to be the next But First gig at the Erin Arts Centre on Friday, February 28 at 7pm, tickets for which can also be purchased via the link above.