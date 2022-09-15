Packed term time timetable on offer at Kensington Arts
Drop Inn Drama is a new weekly session for stars-in-the-making
Subscribe newsletter
Schools are back and so is Kensington Arts with a bang!
The new school term sees the return of the usual projects and workshops, but this term the new offerings at the centre are expanding.
SoundCheck IOM
What: SoundCheck is a music project that promotes young musicians island-wide, producing regular live events and studio recordings.
Art Tank
What: Art Tank sessions take place regularly Tuesday and Thursday 4pm - 6pm during term time at £2 per session at Kensington Arts.
Find Out More: Art Tank
Facebook; Instagram @arttank_visualyouthim; email [email protected]
Tech Crew
What: Paul Ellison runs Tech Crew on Tuesdays 7pm-9pm during term time for young people to gain technical expertise in sound, lighting and stage management.
This could be anything from designing and programming lighting for theatre plays and musicals, mixing sound for bands, musicals, and shows or providing technical support at gigs such as when SoundCheck does Dark Horse festival.
When: Tuesdays, 7pm-9pm
Cost: £2 per session.
Kensington Creatives
What: Led by Jo Smith, these new after school sessions will focus on all aspects of creative writing, including poetry, prose, songwriting, and scriptwriting. They cover a wide range of writing styles and genres; whether you want to write the next bestseller, the next number one, or simply like to jot down your thoughts at the end of the day.
All abilities are welcome: all you need is the desire to get writing!
Suitable for: Year 7 -13.
When: Every Monday during term time, 4pm-6pm in the basement at Kensington Arts.
Cost: First session free, then £2 per session. Payment in cash only.
KAn you Dance
What: KAn You Dance is an exciting new project that offers dance education in many styles including contemporary, commercial, lyrical, jazz and so much more. During sessions participants will learn modern technique methods as well as some of the classics that include Graham Technique and Cunningham Technique.
KAn You Dance is all about having fun and working on brand new moves, participants will have the opportunity to work together as well as individually.
When: Every Wednesday and Friday during term time in the dance studio (ground floor) at Kensington Arts. Junior class (years 4-10) 4pm-5pm; senior class (year 11 to age 21) 5pm-6pm.
Cost: First session free, then £2 per session. Payment in cash only.
Varied Voices
What: A new choir led by Naomi Longhurst which focuses on musical diversity and covers a wide range of musical tastes and styles. All abilities, ages and voice types are welcome. Whether you love singing pop, musical theatre, classical, folk or anything in between - there’s something for everyone.
Suitable for: Year 4-13.
When: Every Wednesday 5pm-6pm during term time in the theatre (ground floor) at Kensington Arts.
Cost: First session free, then £2 per session. Payment in cash only.
Drop in Drama
What: This new laidback drama group is aimed at young stars-in-the-making looking to dip their toe into the world of acting. Participants will learn by playing a variety of drama games and exercises to improve confidence, self-esteem and develop their body and voice skills.
Suitable for: Year 4 -10.
When: Every Thursday during term time, 4.30pm-6.30pm in the theatre (Ground Floor) at Kensington Arts.
Cost: First session free, then £2 per session. Payment in cash only.
Junk Jam
What: Junk Jam is a new percussion group where you can use household items and other unconventional instruments to create rhythms you can’t help but tap your foot along to.
Suitable for: Year 4-10.
When: Every Wednesday during term time 6pm-7pm.
Cost: First session free, then £2 per session.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |