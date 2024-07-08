Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini is set to perform in the Isle of Man.
The chart-topping musician will be appearing live at the Royal Hall at Douglas’s Villa Marina on Friday, August 2.
The Ivor Novello Award winner has a number of hit singles to his name, including Pencil Full of Lead, Last Request and New Shoes.
He shot to fame in 2006 with the release of his album These Streets, followed by Sunny Side Up and Caustic Love.
In 2022, Nutini released his fourth album Last Night In The Bittersweet which went straight to number one in the UK album chart.
That record became Nutini’s third consecutive number one album and contained the singles Through The Echoes, Lose It and Petrified In Love.
A spokesperson for the Villa Marina said: ‘We're beyond excited to announce that Paolo Nutini will take to the stage live in the Royal Hall.
‘Nutini will be performing his chart-topping hits right here in the Villa Marina as he makes an Island debut in just over three weeks time. ‘Nutini has cemented himself as one of the finest artists of his generation, known for his live performances that mix his blue-eyed soul with a cross-genre musical kaleidoscope.’
Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, July 10 at 9amand are strictly limited to 6 per transaction.
Under 16's are permitted to attend the event with an adult and under 14's must be seated upstairs.
Seated tickets will be automatically allocated on a best available basis.
Due to the expected high demand for this show, a queueing system will be in place.
A spokesperson for the Villa Marina said they strongly recommend booking tickets online using the following link https://ticketsolve.queue-it.net/?c=ticketsolve&e=villagaietyonsale24&t=https://villagaiety-onsale.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873662360