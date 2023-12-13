Hundreds of passengers boarded the Groudle Glen Railway at North Pole Halt at the weekend to take a ride on a Santa Train.
They disembarked at Santa’s Halt to a warm welcome from the elves.
There was much to do on the platform, from having a photo in the new snowman themed photo bench to trying to catch snow falling from a snow machine.
Santa’s Grotto itself had been redesigned as a Victorian room complete with a fireplace.
And an enormous stack of presents for children of all ages lined the wall.
Refreshments including mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies were being served by volunteers in the kiosk, to be enjoyed while soaking up the atmosphere and waiting for the next train back to North Pole Halt.
The next event on the railway is Mince Pie Trains on Boxing Day.
Trains will run from 11am to 3.30pm. The ticket price includes tea, hot chocolate, mulled wine, orange juice and mince pies.
Tickets are available online at www.ggr.org.uk