Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man recently held its 16th Mike Henthorn Cruse Memorial Golf Day at Peel Golf Club, raising £8,300 for the local charity.
Founded in 1988, Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man is a longstanding charity providing information and support to children, young people, and adults across the island who have experienced a bereavement.
The golf day is held in memory of Mike Henthorn, a well-known community figure and respected businessman who passed away in 2015.
Prior to his death, Mr Henthorn served as vice-chair of Cruse Bereavement Support.
The day was organised by Mike’s close friend and former chair of the charity, Sam Skelton, with support from Mike’s son, Mark Henthorn.
Mary Doyle, Chief Executive at Cruse Bereavement Support, commented: ‘We are extremely grateful to Suntera, the Henthorn family and everyone who played on the day for their support.
‘In addition, I would like to thank the golf pro Rich Evans and the catering team at Peel Golf Club for all their efforts on the day. An amazing £8,300 was raised from the day which will make a huge difference to the charity.’
Mark Reynolds, Managing Director of Suntera Global, added: ‘It was a well-attended great day raising funds for an excellent local charity.
‘We have committed to supporting this event again next year and thank everyone for getting involved and raising valuable funds for a charity that makes such a significant impact to those who need bereavement support.’