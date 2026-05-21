Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man recently held its 16th Mike Henthorn Cruse Memorial Golf Day at Peel Golf Club, raising £8,300 for the local charity.

The annual event, sponsored this year by Suntera Global, saw 18 teams take part and helped raise funds to support the charity’s work across the island.

Founded in 1988, Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man is a longstanding charity providing information and support to children, young people, and adults across the island who have experienced a bereavement.

The golf day is held in memory of Mike Henthorn, a well-known community figure and respected businessman who passed away in 2015.

Prior to his death, Mr Henthorn served as vice-chair of Cruse Bereavement Support.

The golf day event continues to honour his contributions to the charity.

The day was organised by Mike’s close friend and former chair of the charity, Sam Skelton, with support from Mike’s son, Mark Henthorn.

Ahead of the event, Suntera Global also made a separate donation of £3,000 to the charity.

Mary Doyle, Chief Executive at Cruse Bereavement Support, commented: ‘We are extremely grateful to Suntera, the Henthorn family and everyone who played on the day for their support.

Mike Henthorn
Mike Henthorn (-)

‘In addition, I would like to thank the golf pro Rich Evans and the catering team at Peel Golf Club for all their efforts on the day. An amazing £8,300 was raised from the day which will make a huge difference to the charity.’

Mark Reynolds, Managing Director of Suntera Global, added: ‘It was a well-attended great day raising funds for an excellent local charity.

‘We have committed to supporting this event again next year and thank everyone for getting involved and raising valuable funds for a charity that makes such a significant impact to those who need bereavement support.’

First place LMS Partners being presented with the trophy by Mike’s wife Janet Henthorn
First place LMS Partners being presented with the trophy by Mike’s wife Janet Henthorn (N/A)
Janet with second placed Canaccord – Conor Bell, Alex Stokoe, Andrew Harding and Stephen Sharples
Janet with second placed Canaccord – Conor Bell, Alex Stokoe, Andrew Harding and Stephen Sharples (N/A)
The Toffees team consisted of Chris Reynolds with Ernie Russell, Chris Westerman and Mark Reid
The Toffees team consisted of Chris Reynolds with Ernie Russell, Chris Westerman and Mark Reid (N/A)
The Cruse Bereavement Support team Mark Henthorn, Mary Doyle, Claire Brew and Sam Skelton
The Cruse Bereavement Support team Mark Henthorn, Mary Doyle, Claire Brew and Sam Skelton (N/A)
Suntera Global present £3,000 to Cruse Bereavement Support
Suntera Global present £3,000 to Cruse Bereavement Support (N/A)
The Tevir Group team of Mike Travers, Paul Wood, Chris Corkill and Steven Malone
The Tevir Group team of Mike Travers, Paul Wood, Chris Corkill and Steven Malone (N/A)
Suntera team Matthew Beech, Jonathan Wild, Alex Holt and Mark Reynolds
Suntera team Matthew Beech, Jonathan Wild, Alex Holt and Mark Reynolds (N/A)
Richard MacNee, Carl Conroy, Tim Shallcross and Phil Penrose
Richard MacNee, Carl Conroy, Tim Shallcross and Phil Penrose (N/A)