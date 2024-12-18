Families have been given a taste of festive magic on board a series of special Polar Express trains.
Inspired by the hit Hollywood animated film of the same name, the journeys featured everything from dancing chefs to ‘giant’ cookies.
Passengers were treated an unforgettable 90-minute experience featuring a screening of the 2004 movie starring Tom Hanks on-board the historic train.
And the on-screen action came to life during the journeys as staff from the Isle of Man Railways pulled out all the stops to recreate the film’s most iconic scenes.
The epic journey concluded at a mock ‘North Pole’ where young passengers got to meet Santa and receive a present - a silver bell from Father Christmas’ sleigh.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Railways said: ‘A full cast shared in creating this magic, with the conductor trying to keep to a very tight schedule supported by chefs, a hero boy delighting the crowds and a rather grumpy hobo offering customers a piece of coal instead for Christmas.’
The Polar Express rides continue this weekend, with eleven more shows taking place between Saturday, December 21 and Monday, December 23.