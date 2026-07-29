Independent electronic music collective Sanctuary returned on Saturday with a 12-hour event at Foraging Vintners in Port Erin, bringing together local DJs, emerging artists and electronic music fans from across the Isle of Man.
Founded by Nickie Kelly, Sanctuary aims to create immersive music events showcasing niche electronic genres while supporting the island's creative community.
Explaining the inspiration behind the project, Kelly said there had previously been few opportunities to experience more underground styles of electronic music on the island.
He said: 'I knew there were people interested in hearing more niche facets of electronic music over here, but there wasn't much access to those genres on the island. I wanted to create experiences for lots of different people while giving local DJs and creatives more opportunities to show what they're really about.'
The event, which ran from midday until midnight, marked Sanctuary's first for some time. Kelly said the break was due to a combination of work commitments and the challenge of finding venues that matched the collective's vision.
He added: 'We're trying to create experiences rather than just events. We'd rather wait until we can deliver something that feels genuinely special.'
Kelly described Sanctuary as 'an independent electronic music events brand built on the idea that music should be a place of escape, connection and belonging', with each event carefully curated to reflect its own identity through the venue, atmosphere and line-up.
He believes events like these play an important role in developing the Isle of Man's music scene.
'If you want a healthy music scene, there needs to be places for people to experiment and grow. More than anything, it's about creating a community.'
Alongside providing local DJs and producers with a platform, Kelly said the events also benefit venues, encourage creative collaboration and give audiences memorable experiences without having to leave the island.
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