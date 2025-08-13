Over 6,000 people stepped through the factory doors at the Gaiety Theatre to watch Taylorian Productions’ adaptation of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ last week.
Based on Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, this production invited audiences of all ages to experience the ‘magic, the mystery, and the sweetness’ of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.
After more than 12 months in the making, the production then came to life across 12 performances spread over 10 days.
Although the show follows the stage adaptation of the popular Roald Dahl book, new songs were also introduced alongside familiar favourites such as ‘Pure Imagination’ and ‘The Candy Man’.
Ben Heath took on the role of Willy Wonka, while Matt James (Grandpa Joe), Debbie Gooding (Mrs Gloop), Mike Jelski (Mr Salt), Mandy Griffin (Mrs Teavee) and David Cowley (Mr Beauregarde) also formed part of the cast.
The titular role of Charlie Bucket was taken on by both Thomas McAleer and Joseph Jennings (as part of two separate casts performing alternate nights), while Mrs Bucket was portrayed by Sue Tummon.
A spokesperson from Taylorian Productions commented: ‘The energy and joy from our audiences during Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was nothing short of magical.
‘This show has been over a year in the making, and to see 6,000 people join us and share in the wonder was truly special.
‘We’re so grateful to our cast, crew, sponsors, and, of course, our audiences; without them, none of this would be possible.
‘Now, we can’t wait to open the next chapter with Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s “CATS” and bring another spectacular production to the Isle of Man stage.
‘At Taylorian Productions, our mission is to bring high-quality theatre to the Isle of Man, nurturing both new and established talent.
‘We welcome conversations with future sponsors - your support makes it possible for us to do what we do best.’