The UK’s biggest country music export The Shires will perform at the Gaiety Theatre this evening (Thursday, August 14).
The Shires have had three consecutive UK top 3 albums, four number one UK Country albums, over 100 million streams, two Gold-certified records, and countless sold-out headline shows.
Isle of Man Salsa Festival 2025 - Villa Marina
A two-day dance event organised by Phil Kaila of Salsa Northwest UK incorporates daytime workshops in Cross-body Salsa, Cuban Salsa, Salsa, Rueda, Bachata, Kizomba, Afrobeats, Merengue and other Latin dance styles, followed by evening social dancing.
Times vary across both Friday and Saturday, with a full weekend pass costing £95.
Soul Train featuring Odyssey and Soul Kinda Wonderful - Villa Marina
This show will deliver all the classics including Native New Yorker, Going Back To My Roots, Use It Up And Wear It Out, Inside Out, If You’re Looking For A Way Out and more.
They will be joined on the night by special guests Soul Kinda Wonderful, featuring Richie Sampson, formerly with The Drifters, who will be performing a 70s disco set list.
The show takes place at 8pm on Saturday, August 16.