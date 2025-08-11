Over 20,000 people were in attendance at this year’s Royal Manx Agricultural Show, with a large number of events and activities on offer.
Knockaloe Farm in Patrick hosted the prestigious event, which highlighted the best in Manx agriculture and countryside.
Spread over two days (Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9), visitors were able to see cattle, horses, sheep and pigs plus craft displays and demonstrations.
The activities throughout the two days included classic car parades, sheep shearing demonstrations, equine stunt shows, lumberjack shows, dance displays and the ‘Miss Young Farmer’ competition.
Saturday was the main day of judging, which saw a full schedule of calf handler shows, dairy and beef classes, young handler competitions, sheep classes, heavy horses, donkeys, fur and feather categories, and the popular meg lamb classes.
A Limousin heifer named Foxrock Ubeauty took the title of Supreme Champion at this year’s show, which was shown by brothers Tom and Lee Cain.
The heifer topped the judges’ list ahead of Balleigh Madge, an Ayrshire exhibited by JQ and WJ Callow.
Second reserve went to Ballacricket Farm’s Holstein, Cairbre Unix Honeybee, with third reserve awarded to a Border Leicester shearling ewe from AG and AM Rothwell.
Abby Kirkpatrick also claimed Light Horse Champion with The Real McCoy.
Speaking about the show, secretary Carol Kennaugh said: ‘The weather absolutely made it and we were lucky!
‘I want to say a massive thank you to contestants and stall holders. This year’s arts and crafts, farm, garden and cookery tents all exceeded their usual numbers, which was great.
‘None of this would be possible without the community, who stepped up again to support us as much as they could.
‘I know the show is based on agriculture, but there really was something for everybody this year.’
Pictures taken by Callum James Staley (CJS Photography).