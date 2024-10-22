Primary school children across the island have been learning about the traditions of Hop Tu Naa thanks to visits from Culture Vannin.
Throughout October, children have been learning about the autumn traditions of Hop Tu Naa and Yn Mheillea, as well as the ‘strange’ customs associated with both.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin and Jo Callister, advisory teacher for the Manx curriculum at the DESC, have been travelling to schools via broomstick to share songs, stories, dances, and folklore linked to these Manx customs.
Children were told interesting facts about the holiday, such as the fact there are different versions of the Hop Tu Naa song depending where you are in the island, and that in Peel, turnip lanterns are held upside down.
The folklore of ‘Jinny the Witch’ was also discussed; thought to be real person (Joney Lowney) from Braddan, many believe that she was tried for witchcraft in 1715...
By doing these visits, Culture Vannin hope to ensure that these customs ‘continue long into the future’.
Jo said: ‘This year our friend Cori very cleverly carved us our very own huge turnip lantern so we could talk to the children about the struggles of turnip carving. It’s great to inspire the pupils and teachers to take on the challenge of hollowing out their own moot whilst learning about the traditional designs.’
Chloe added: ‘By also bringing with us a “Babban ny Mhelliah” and playing and singing the traditional tunes and dances, we find the children are really engaged and always want to know more.
‘The school sessions always focus more on the history and traditions and less on the more modern, non-Manx twists now seen around Hop Tu Naa.
‘Last year, one of the schools that we visited chose to ditch the commercial costumes and have a more authentic Hop Tu Naa dress down day, by wearing their clothes back to front and inside out – disguising themselves just like times past.
‘So, when children knock on your door this Hop Tu Naa night, check that they have their turnip lanterns. Hopefully we have inspired them to sing a Hop Tu Naa song at your doorstep – maybe even in Manx!’
Schools that didn’t receive a visit this year can still find resources on the Culture Vannin website, including some recordings of the school visits.