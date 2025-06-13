St German’s Cathedral has been awarded a £5,000 grant from the Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme to aid in the development of the cathedral’s pipe organ.
The grant will be used to reconfigure the organ’s West Case by adding new pipes to the existing larger pedal Open Diapason pipes.
This project will enhance the organ’s capacity to project sound into the cathedral’s nave, supporting congregational singing.
The cathedral’s recent renovations, which included the installation of flat floors, have already significantly enhanced the building’s aesthetic and acoustic qualities.
However, with worship and participation shifting to focus more on the westward nave where the congregation is seated, further improvements to the organ are necessary to ensure sound reaches all parts of the cathedral, especially during larger services and community events.
Dr Peter Litman, director of music at St German’s Cathedral, said: ‘We are immensely grateful to the Manx Lottery Trust for their generous support.
‘The addition of new pipes to our organ will significantly enrich the quality of our services, concerts, and community events.’
The work will be carried out by Peter Jones, the Isle of Man’s organ builder, using matching pipework from the former instrument at St George’s Church in Douglas, ensuring both sustainability and quality in the development.
Stephen Turner, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘We are pleased to support St German’s Cathedral with this grant.
‘This project not only enhances the musical heritage of the cathedral but also strengthens its role as a vital centre for community gatherings.’
The Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme is designed to support island charities and community groups by providing funding for projects that enhance the quality of life in the Isle of Man.
Grants are awarded to initiatives that focus on community development, environmental improvements, and the promotion of education, health and wellbeing.