True stories about abandoned dogs and puppies from around the world has been the inspiration for a children’s book.
Charlotte Robertson’s first book, Joe the Abandoned Pup, is aimed at young children - mainly four to eight year olds - and is written in rhyme.
‘I set myself this challenge around two and a half years ago after I was inspired by a social media site called The Dodo.
‘This site publishes many films of abandoned dogs and puppies from all around the world, as well as other animals, and how they have struggled, been found and cared for and rehomed.’
She said her book is about an abandoned puppy called Joe. ‘He’s very unhappy and not sure what to do, when unfortunately misadventure strikes and he really has to have his wits about him to get out of the situation,’ she said.
‘All he longs for is a loving family and a place he can call home.
‘He has to work hard to realise this and with some determination and help from animal rescue, Joe finally finds his way to a loving home.’
The story is written in rhyme and is 18 verses with correlating illustrations.
‘The illustrations were created by illustrators at Bumblebee books and who have captured the descriptions beautifully,’ Charlotte said.
The book is 156mm square, so that it is a nice size for children to hold themselves.
Charlotte, who works on the information desk at Ronaldsway, has already written a further story in rhyme but with a very different storyline.
She hopes that will be published and for sale next year.
Joe the Abandoned Pup is published on Thursday next week (February 23).
It is available to preorder now online at www.olympia publishers.com and will be available from island bookshops.