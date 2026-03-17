Culture Vannin and the Department of Education, Sport and Culture are pleased to announce the 2025 recipient of the Sophia Morrison Award, which recognises and celebrates the achievement of young people learning the Manx language.
The annual Sophia Morrison Award honours the highest grading under-18 student in the Teisht Chadjin Ghaelgagh (GCSE equivalent) and celebrates the efforts of young students in learning and promoting the Manx language.
Sophia Morrison, after whom the award is named, was a cultural activist, folklore collector and writer, who worked for many years as secretary to Yn Çheshaght Ghailckagh, the Manx Language Society.
A winner is selected by Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Manx Language Service, which makes Manx available to all primary and secondary schools in the island.
A total of £500 and an engraved medal are given to the successful recipient, upon production of a short piece of work in Manx.
For 2025, the winner of the award was Ned Hampton from QEII High School in Peel.
A former pupil of the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, he took the exam early, at the end of Year 9, along with peers from the Manx-speaking primary school.
Ned gained an A* in the examination, and the highest mark in the island.
On winning the award, he said: ‘I’m really honoured to receive the Sophia Morrison Award. Learning Manx at the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh and QEII has been an amazing experience and it’s something that will stay with me for life.’
The annual award was made possible thanks to the TCM and CN Frost Bequest to Culture Vannin. The Frosts were passionate about the Manx language, recognising its importance to the island and its people.
They had seen the upsurge of interest in Manx in recent years, and wanted to create this award to celebrate young people and the role that they have in the future of the language.
As part of the award, a bronze trophy in the shape of a Viking longship was presented to QEII High School.
Headteacher Charlotte Clarke expressed her delight on behalf of the school: ‘We are incredibly proud of Ned’s outstanding achievement in receiving the Sophia Morrison Award for the highest mark in TCG (GCSE) Manx.
‘This is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects his dedication, talent, and enthusiasm for the language. Ned is a wonderful ambassador for our school and for Manx culture.’
Ned Hampton was taught by Jen Thistle, one of the peripatetic Manx teachers from Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh (Manx Language Service).
A spokesperson from the Manx Language Service added: ‘Ned’s achievement in gaining the highest GCSE Manx result is outstanding.
‘He should be incredibly proud of the dedication he’s shown in keeping our language strong. It is wonderful to see the increasing interest and commitment of so many young people to the Manx Language.’
So much of Sophia’s work focussed on the need to pass on Manx culture and language to young people, so it is very appropriate that the award was named in her honour.