In the middle of the Irish Sea, tropical experiences are not usually what people associate with the Isle of Man.
Unpredictable weather, cancelled sailings and long, grey winters are far more familiar to island residents than palm trees and sunshine.
But one Douglas cocktail bar is determined to bring a taste of the tropics to the North Quay.
Kiki’s Lounge has been recognised in this year’s Manx Menu with their creative tasting flight that celebrates local ingredients while giving customers a flavour of something a little more exotic.
The bar’s entry, titled ‘A Three-Sip Story of the Isle of Man’, is a £15 flight of three miniature cocktails designed to highlight modern Manx producers in an elegant and accessible way.
Each drink showcases ingredients sourced from the island while also demonstrating the creativity that has helped the venue build a strong reputation in the local hospitality scene.
The first cocktail in the trio is a Manx Daiquiri, made using locally distilled white rum, lime and sugar. The drink highlights the island’s growing rum scene while staying true to the classic simplicity of the traditional cocktail.
Next comes the Shee Highball, which combines Fynoderee Manx dry gin with passionfruit and a cordial made from locally foraged dulse seaweed. Finished with soda and a savoury salt rim, it offers a distinctive mix of sweet and savoury flavours.
The final drink is the Ben-Varrey Spritz – a fresh Hugo-style cocktail made with Manx apple port and elderflower fizz, served with mint for a light and refreshing finish.
Together the trio celebrates a wide range of island produce, including Manx rum and gin, sea salt, apple wine, elderflower fizz, locally grown herbs and foraged seaweed. The result is a tasting experience designed to give visitors a snapshot of the Isle of Man’s flavours in just three sips.
Kiki’s Lounge is owned by Jamie Lewis and Drew Fleming, who have developed the bar into one of Douglas’s best-known nightlife spots.
Mr Fleming said inspiration for the drinks often comes from unexpected places, with the team keen to use ingredients that might otherwise go to waste.
He explained that the Shee Highball was created after some leftover dulse from an event was combined with passionfruit that was close to its best-before point.
‘Our head bartender Jeff thought the savouriness of the seaweed could balance the sweetness and tartness of the passionfruit,’ he said.
‘It turned out to work really well – it was a bit of a happy accident.’
Mr Lewis, who has worked in the island’s hospitality industry for around 15 years, said one of the advantages of operating on the Isle of Man is the close relationships businesses can build with local producers.
He said smaller communities allow hospitality venues to work directly with suppliers and growers in a way that might be more difficult in larger cities.
The Manx Menu cocktail flight is now available at Kiki’s Lounge, with full-size versions of the drinks also available for customers who discover a new favourite.