Whether you are stepping off the train or waiting to board, there is one place in Port Erin worth setting aside time to visit.
Whistlestop Coffee Shop, located inside Port Erin Railway Station, has been serving locals and visitors alike since 2019. Open seven days a week all year round, the café has built a loyal following with a menu that rarely changes but consistently keeps customers coming back.
Homemade cakes, quiches and soups are among the favourites on offer, and the welcoming station café has now added another accolade to its name after being named one of the winners of the 2026 Manx Menu.
The Manx Menu is an annual initiative celebrating food and drink businesses that showcase locally sourced Manx ingredients through specially created dishes.
Whistlestop’s winning entry was its ‘Wholesome Manx Lamb Broth’, a hearty dish rooted in both tradition and personal history.
Owner Julie Goldie says the café’s success owes much to the strong support of the local community, who keep the business busy even during the quieter winter months when seaside towns often slow down.
‘Because of where we are, we have good footfall all year round,’ she said. ‘We can do 100 checks, 100 tickets and 100 orders a day through the coffee shop, even in the middle of winter.
‘We’re very lucky and that’s our locals that keep us going. Once the trains start running more regularly and the coaches arrive, it does get busier, but we have excellent footfall all year round.’
The award-winning broth also comes with a story. Julie first learned the recipe when she was a teenager working in local hotels.
‘It’s a recipe I’ve had since I was about 16 or 17,’ she said. ‘When I left college I started working in hotels in Port Erin and it was something we used to serve on what we called “Manx Night”.
‘I tweaked it over the years and it’s stuck with me. When we put it on the menu it became very popular in the coffee shop.’
The broth is served alongside traditional Manx bonnag, the island’s distinctive fruit bread, creating a comforting and unmistakably Manx combination.
Behind the scenes, Julie says the café’s 16-strong team play a major role in keeping the busy coffee shop running smoothly.
‘The whole team play a massive part in everything that we do here,’ she said. ‘My other half is even known to make the award-winning broth from time to time to help keep up with demand.’
Ingredients for the dish are sourced from Manx suppliers, including Robinson’s and Ballahig Farm for the lamb.
Reflecting on the award, Julie said the recognition meant a great deal for the small station café.
‘We take up a tiny part of this lovely railway station building and we’re lucky to be part of it,’ she said. ‘It’s a nice thing to head into the season with – being able to say we’ve now got an award-winning dish.’
The Manx Lamb Broth is available now at Whistlestop Coffee Shop, which is open daily from 8am until 4pm.