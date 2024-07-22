The first shelter to be spruced up in Mooragh Park has now been completed, featuring a mural of Vikings on a longboat.
It is part of the Mooragh Park Shelter Art Project, which Ramsey Town Commissioners say represents a major milestone in their efforts to make Ramsey a ‘better place to be and to promote public art as a means of community engagement’.
This first shelter, located in the play area to the north of the park, has been transformed by the team at Serendipity Arts & Crafts into a captivating cartoon-style Viking longboat.
The commissioners hope the mural serves as an attraction for children and families, fostering a sense of wonder and creativity for imaginations young and old.
Juan McGuinness, the Ramsey Town Commissioner who conceived this project, shared his thoughts and appreciation: ‘The start of this project is a significant step towards making Ramsey a hub for public art and community engagement.
‘As someone who has always been inspired by dynamic street art cultures around the world, I am proud to see our town embrace this creative venture.
‘The Viking longboat not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of Mooragh Park but also invites residents and visitors to appreciate the rich cultural heritage we share.
‘Moreover, it becomes an additional focal point for the imaginations of the children who play in the park.
‘I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Ali and Caroline at Serendipity Arts for their outstanding work and creativity.
‘This mural is a testament to the talent and artistic spirit within our community.
‘I am excited to see how this project will continue to evolve, bringing more colour and life to our beloved town.
‘Together, we are turning Ramsey into a destination for art lovers and creating spaces that inspire and uplift.
‘I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on our community and the many visitors who will come to enjoy the transformed shelters along Mooragh Promenade, and now the Park as well.’
The five shelters on Mooragh Promenade were similarly transformed over the course of 2022 and 2023.