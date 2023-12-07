The ‘Santa’s on a Bike’ charity motorcycle ride is set to go ahead tomorrow (Saturday), with this year’s ride having a brand new route.
The annual race ‘will see hundreds of motorbike fans gather for a merry motorcade and festive celebration’, all in aid of Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
The event will begin at 9am, with food, drink and entertainment on offer before all riders will set off at 10am.
The event’s organisers, plan.com, has confirmed that the ride will once again begin at the TT Grandstand in Douglas.
However, a change in route this year will see Santa progress to Ballig Bridge where he will head left to Peel.
The riders will then head towards St John’s before turning right at Tynwald Hill and down through Foxdale.
The ride will then continue towards the Braaid in Marown and then make a left at Cooil Roundabout.
The run will eventually end at the traditional finish line at Rebecca House.
Nicola Patterson, event organiser at plan.com, said: ‘Despite last year’s weather conditions forcing us to cancel the event, we hope to see an even greater number of riders and spectators joining in this time around.
‘The island is the home of motorcycling, so it’s a great place to bring everyone together to spread some festive cheer.’