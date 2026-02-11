A renowned Manx tribute band long associated with playing ‘one last gig’ say they are now genuinely calling it a day, with a final performance planned this summer.
DC/AC are scheduled to play at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on June 2, in a show titled: ‘The Final Stand’.
The group formed in 2004 as a tribute band honouring Australian rock legends AC/DC, the internationally acclaimed hard rock band known for hits including ‘Highway to Hell’ and ‘Back in Black’.
DC/AC’s first and final gig was intended to be a one-off farewell show for Paul Daugherty, known as Dockers, before he emigrated to Australia.
But due to incredible demand, the band played another show in December that year.
When Paul’s move down under was subsequently postponed, further gigs followed.
‘Mad Sunday’ 2005 - the Sunday between Isle of Man TT’s practice and race week - saw DC/AC perform in front of their biggest audience to date.
What began as a ‘last gig’ became an annual, tongue-in-cheek tradition. However, the band say this time the decision is final.
Over 15 consecutive TT shows at the Villa Marina, the group say no two performances have been the same.
Previous productions have featured walkways, scaffolding, satellite stages, hoists, introductory videos, smoke, flames and pyrotechnics, with Dockers making entrances from various points in the venue.
The band say their shows have consistently been among the busiest nights of the year for the Villa, with one bar extended to accommodate demand.
Mr Daugherty said: ‘After 22 years of hard rock and roll with DC/AC, and due to my health, the time has come for me to hang up my Gibson SG.
‘I’ve had the most amazing experiences and played so many gigs with this band over the years. With the help of everyone in the DC/AC family we’ve created memories that will stay with me forever.
‘I couldn’t have done any of it without Dick, Kev, Ade, Jonny and also John and Baz, our original drummer and singer.
‘I would also like to thank everyone who has helped and supported DC/AC over the years. I ask you to join us at the Villa Marina Royal Hall for our last gig, ‘The Final Stand’, and let’s rock out together one last time.’
The band have promised the June show will be their biggest production yet, with plans for extensive staging and special effects. Fans can expect high-energy performances of the band’s best-known tracks, along with a guest support act to open the evening. Organisers anticipate strong demand for tickets given the group’s long-standing TT tradition and loyal following.
Pre-sale tickets for the farewell gig will be available in person only from the Sea Terminal Welcome Centre from 10am on Saturday, March 14. Members of the band will attend for photographs with fans during the first couple of hours, with giveaways for early buyers including T-shirts and DC/AC beer.
General and online ticket sales will open at 10am on Monday, March 16 through the Villa Marina Box Office.