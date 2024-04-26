A renowned theologian who is on a mission to normalise mental heath within the church will be the guest speaker at the next Island Spirituality Network meeting.
She has both worked in the criminal justice system in the UK and has served as Chaplain to the Archbishop of Canterbury.
She is a regular broadcaster on the BBC, exploring how faith helps us to reflect on current affairs. Her theme for the morning will be “Happiness in the Psalms” – Crafting a theology of Mental Health.
As a teenager Dr Hamley suffered trauma and mental health issues and she now is on a mission to normalise the subject of mental health within the church.
French by birth, she moved to England to study for her Master’s degree and trained as a probation officer which helped her to apply her theology to touch real-life situations.
She is committed to reconciliation and ecumenical relations, seeking empathy and understanding even with those with whom she may disagree.
She has been the theological advisor to the House of Bishops, advising on a range of matters including Living in Love and Faith, theology for the vision and strategy of the Church of England and mental health.
She has served as Secretary for Ecumenical Relations and Theology at the Church of England’s Council for Christian Unity since December 2020.
In April she took up a new post as Principal of Ridley Theological College in Cambridge. Isabelle has broad academic experience and research interests in questions of identity, gender, and violence; trauma and mental health and previously worked as a tutor in theology at St John’s College and parish priest. She has authored several books.
Anyone is welcome to attend. The event is free but there is a suggested donation of £10.