Students and staff at Ballakermeen High School are marking the retirement of long-serving librarian Ros Alcock, who is set to leave her role after many years at the heart of the school community.
Ros contributed to several school initiatives linked to reading and literature, including Bookbuzz, World Book Day, the annual Reading Challenge and poetry competitions.
She also supported student book groups and helped organise themed displays and activities within the library.
Annual events such as National Poetry Day and themed activities, including a ‘Harry Potter’ week, formed part of the library’s programme, with the space also used for ongoing activities such as collaborative jigsaw puzzles and the after-school Rainbow Café.
In a farewell message posted on the school’s Facebook page, Ros said: ‘I’ve loved being the librarian, helping you with reading and choosing books, finding information, doing jigsaw puzzles in the fiction library, running competitions at Christmas and for World Book Day, and handing out poems on National Poetry Day.
‘It’s been a lot of hard work, but fun too, and I just want to say goodbye to you all.
‘Please keep using the library, keep reading and I wish you all the very best for your future, wherever that may take you.’
A spokesperson from Ballakermeen added: ‘Behind the scenes, there has been a great deal of patience and perseverance – especially when it comes to keeping the printer ticking!
‘Ros has made a lasting impact on both students and staff, and we wish her all the very best for a happy and well-deserved retirement. She will be greatly missed.’