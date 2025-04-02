The Rushen Players theatre group are set to present three one-act plays in a single evening over three days next week.
Held at the Erin Arts Centre from Thursday, April 10 to Saturday, April 12, each evening will see the three plays combining to create a night of ‘suspense, humour, and drama’.
The first play, ‘Such a Blessing’, is directed by Catie Angus and written by Liz Dobson.
Bert and Dora, played by Graham and Sharon Roberts, are speaking to a doctor, Julia Moon, regarding their adult daughter’s serious illness. It soon becomes clear that all is not what it seems about this family, and tension mounts as long-buried secrets are revealed.
The next play, ‘Late Entry’ by David Tristram, provides a complete change of tone, and looks to show the ‘comic potential’ of amateur dramatics.
At a drama festival, an adjudicator, Jack Verity (who is also the show’s director), has his patience pushed to the limit by an incompetent actor (Danny Berry) - with hilarious results.
The last play of the evening, ‘A Bench at the Edge’ by Luigi Jannuzzi, is a challenging and thought-provoking dark comedy set on the edge of an abyss.
Sarah Lockyer directs Person One, Robyn Hughes, and Person Two, Ailsa Harrop, whose chance encounter leads to a conversation about the human condition and the pros and cons of life and death.
Given the theme of the final play, the Rushen Players have decided to hold collections at the end of each play for Isle Listen, a local mental health charity which provides mental health education and one-to-one support for the island’s younger people.
The shows will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 10, Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12.