Parker and Snell’s recent production of Alan Bennett’s ‘Talking Heads’ at the Gaiety Theatre has been described as ‘honest, bold and deeply moving’.
This iconic play - originally written for BBC television and performed by legends like Alan Bennett, Julie Walters, and Maggie Smith - has captivated audiences since the 1980s with its blend of ‘razor-sharp wit, bittersweet honesty and beautifully observed storytelling’.
The play was split into three parts - ‘Her Big Chance’, ‘Bed Among The Lentils’ and ‘A Chip In The Sugar’.
The story followed a vicar’s wife (Rachel Joughin) who is ‘drowning in sherry’, and finds unexpected solace in a Leeds corner shop.
Meanwhile, an aspiring actress (Saoirse Coyle-Carroll) believes she’s landed a life-changing role - but the truth might not be so glamorous.
Middle-aged Graham Whittaker (Carl Parker), a repressed homosexual with a history of mental health issues, finds life becoming complicated as his mother, with whom he still lives, reunites with an old flame.
All the stories link together to form the play, which had a three-show run back in May.
Talking about the show, director Colin Snell commented: ‘It’s been a privilege to direct Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads at the Gaiety.
‘Each monologue is deceptively simple on the surface, but beneath that lies real emotional complexity and razor-sharp observation by Bennett.
‘The cast delivered performances that were honest, bold, and deeply moving — the audience’s response each night was a testament to the power of great writing, simply told.’
Maria Coldwell. who attended the opening night of the show, added: ‘It was a fabulous evening.
‘Carl, Saoirse and Rachel were outstanding in their delivery of each monologue. I know Carl Parker, but that certainly wasn’t Carl Parker on the stage!
‘It was truly marvelous and mesmerising, and it was like listening to Alan Bennett himself.’