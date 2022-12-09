The concert will take place on May 30, 2023, at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where she is currently starring as Elsa in Disney’s Frozen.
The concert is described as a celebration of musical theatre from the past decade.
It will see Sam perform tracks from her studio album Into the Unknown, which she released in November 2021 under new record label, Westway, and more.
She will perform with a full live band and there will be special guests, yet to be announced.
Sam told Whats On Stage: ‘It feels like a long time since I performed a solo concert in London so when the opportunity to play at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane came along, I knew it was the perfect venue for my show.
‘I’ve been playing eight shows a week there in Frozen and it’s become a second home and what a beautiful home it is.
‘I feel very lucky to perform Elsa every week on that glorious stage and to now be bringing my own show to this historic venue is a real pinch me moment!
‘Since my last London show, I have performed on Broadway, in Japan and of course in Arendelle.
‘I was also delighted to release my album Into The Unknown last year.’
Over the past 15 years, Sam has appeared in productions including Les Misérables, Oliver!, and Pretty Woman: The Musical over the last 15 years and she also played the role of Éponine in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, She rose to fame after coming third in the BBC talent show-themed television series I’d Do Anything in 2008.