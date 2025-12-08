The upcoming ‘Christmas LIVE 2025’ offers Isle of Man residents a unique, immersive way to experience the Christmas story - and it’s happening in Douglas on Thursday (December 11) at 6pm.
From there you’ll progress through several mini-dramatic scenes: first visiting the stable to meet Mary and Joseph, then onto a field of shepherds, then the desert where the Wise Men arrive, and finally, in a creative twist - a meeting with Saint Nicholas, who connects the ancient Nativity story to Christmas traditions many of us know today.
Each stop is brief around three to four minutes, making the experience manageable and engaging even for younger children or people with limited attention spans.
The experience may feature a donkey and some sheep also.
Free tickets can be reserved online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-live-2025-tickets-1865073377679?aff=oddtdtcreator or alternatively through searching ‘christmaslive.im’