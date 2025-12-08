The upcoming ‘Christmas LIVE 2025’ offers Isle of Man residents a unique, immersive way to experience the Christmas story - and it’s happening in Douglas on Thursday (December 11) at 6pm.

Instead of a passive, front-facing play, this year’s event is transformed into an angel-led walking experience, guiding small groups through intimately staged scenes across multiple locations.

The journey begins at ‘Angel HQ,’ located in St Matthew's Church on North Quay, where participants meet their ‘angels,’ enjoy a warm drink and gather with others before embarking.

From there you’ll progress through several mini-dramatic scenes: first visiting the stable to meet Mary and Joseph, then onto a field of shepherds, then the desert where the Wise Men arrive, and finally, in a creative twist - a meeting with Saint Nicholas, who connects the ancient Nativity story to Christmas traditions many of us know today.

Each stop is brief around three to four minutes, making the experience manageable and engaging even for younger children or people with limited attention spans.

The experience may feature a donkey and some sheep also.

Along the way, attendees receive small gifts from the characters, culminating in a final gift from Saint Nicholas himself.

After the dramatized portion (which lasts around 35 to 40 minutes), there’s time to dress up in costumes and create your own Nativity-style photographs - a fun, creative and personal touch to round off the experience.

Importantly, Christmas LIVE isn’t just about festive enjoyment. It’s also charitable. Half of the money raised from tickets supports Hospice Isle of Man, and additional donations are welcome for those who wish to contribute more.

Free tickets can be reserved online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-live-2025-tickets-1865073377679?aff=oddtdtcreator or alternatively through searching ‘christmaslive.im’