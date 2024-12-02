Festival organisers are looking for a male and female musician from the island, aged between 18-24 years old to join the project.
These selected musicians will be part of a collaborative music project, working alongside other young musicians from across the Celtic nations.
Over the course of two weeks (from July 27 to August 10, 2025), those picked will practice and perform together twice a day during the festival
Festival delegate for the Isle of Man Grainney Sheard said: ‘The aim of the residency has been to promote collaborative creativity between the inter-Celtic nations.
‘The two [2024] groups have been working so hard together to create beautiful music which celebrates the interconnectivity of the Celtic nations.’
Harpist Mera explained what a positive experience it was to take part in 2024.
She said: ‘I’ve really enjoyed my time of making music during the festival and it has been a brilliant opportunity to learn about the different styles and rhythms in the Celtic nations.
‘My favourite part was all the people we’ve met and making good pals.’
Owen added: ‘It’s been a great week of really hard work, but really worthwhile results.
‘Even though we didn’t know each other as a band prior to the project, we all became good pals very quickly - we have lots in common but also lots of interesting differences in our music which has been a very fun challenge.’
All travel, accommodation, food and a performer fee will be provided by the festival.
Delegation
A delegation of over 60 performers, artists and volunteers represented the Isle of Man at the festival in 2024.
Taking place in Lorient, Brittany, the festival attracted an average of 850,000 visitors and spectators over seven days.
Dance group ‘Ny Fennee’ also represented the island at the Lorient Stadium for multiple nightly shows called ‘Horizons Celtique’, in front of hundreds of thousands in-person and to millions on national French television.
Meanwhile, Manx folk band ‘Scran’ experienced their first festival of this scale, competing in the Loic Raison Trophée and placing fourth overall.
Another new offering from the Manx delegation came in the form of a DJ set by ‘Çheumooie’. Juan Kaighin entranced audiences with his blend of contemporary beats, with audio samples of the last native speakers.
Festival favourites Mec Lir performed a high-energy set at Le Kleub on the first Monday, while Ruth Keggin performed a sold-out show at Le Theatre as part of the ‘Celtique Oddysee’ project, now in its third year.
Representing the visual arts, the island was represented by Molly Kathryn at the Euroceltic Art Exhibition, bringing pieces inspired by Manx Gaelic heritage and agriculture.
Helen Winter also delivered a number of textiles workshops over the week, teaching needle felting techniques to local participants.
The deadline to submit applications is Friday, December 20 with the festival organisers making their selections in January 2025.
To apply send proposals to the Isle of Man Delegate email: [email protected] with your musical background, experience, and any relevant audio/video materials of you performing.
For more details about the festival, visit https://www.festival-interceltique.bzh