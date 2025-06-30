After three years of hearing things like ‘Mate, you HAVE to go’ and ‘It's like Glasto... but you bump into everyone you know’, I finally caved and went to the Full Moon Festival 2025.
Held at Rosehill Farm on Richmond Hill and organised by Scotty Bradshaw, a man with enough energy to power Onchan, it’s got big dreams.
Ambitious? Absolutely. Achievable? Judging by the 1,200 plus people dancing, laughing and queueing for cheesy chips while bopping along to Manx music... maybe.
We rolled up on Friday evening, full of excitement and dread.
Excitement for the music, dread because we’d brought an eight-man tent for three people. That thing could host a wedding, and it basically did come midnight!
After a solid 45 minutes of arguing and pretending we knew what we were doing, we finally got it up - under a tree, of course, because we’re ‘clever’ and thought it would shelter us from the wind. It didn’t. Classic.
Still, once the tent was up (thanks largely to teamwork and a few well-placed swear words), we were off.
The layout was brilliant - tents everywhere, a main stage not too far from a draught pint (massive upgrade from a warm can), and something happening everywhere you turned.
We dipped into every tent like it was our mission - and in many ways, it was.
I made an ambitious attempt to get some footage, but after a few drinks, all I can do is apologise for the wobbly camera work and unsteady hands.
But the overall vibe? Friendly, fun, and slightly chaotic in the best possible way.
People were in high spirits, and some maybe went a bit too big for the opening night (certainly not me, of course), which made Saturday morning resemble a zombie movie.
But hangover cures were available in the form of coffee, food, and for the brave, a sauna and ice bath from the guys at Fire and Ice Riversea Sauna.
I just watched folk in the ice bath. I did not participate.
But a massive shoutout has to go to the local food outlets at the fest, my pulled pork ciabatta with cheese honestly might’ve saved my life.
And the kids’ football pitch? Technically not for adults, but tell that to my mate Rob, who was out there bodying seven-year-olds like it was a Champions League final.
Musical highlights? So many.
The Mannin Music Tent had a cracking set featuring the Rowes - Callum (who was basically in every band once again), his brother Fraser and their dad Steve. Absolutely nailed it.
‘A Stones Throw’ on the main stage were brilliant too - especially after learning their name was inspired by the old tale of Finn Mac Cooil chucking the Isle of Man into existence. Iconic.
And where else in the world would you find Olympic gold medallist Peter Kennaugh DJing in a packed-out tent?
The Volume boys, led by Cal Davies, had that tent bouncing all Sunday - and made sleep more of a rumour than a reality.
Full Moon genuinely blew me away.
Scotty and Cal’s emotional speech after the silent disco (another first - hilarious when everyone’s singing off-key in total silence) was the perfect end.
As Scotty said: ‘This is NOT the end of Full Moon.’ And thank God for that.
So while some were knee-deep in Glastonbury mud, I was in a misty Manx field, can in hand, surrounded by mates and music. And honestly? Wouldn’t have changed a thing.
I’m still recovering now, but it was well worth it. Roll on 2026.