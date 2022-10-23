Service Players to thrill the audience as they did in 1942
Iain Dixon as Hubert and David Dawson as Dan in The Service Players’ production of Night Must Fall, 80 years after the group first staged it
The Service Players are marking their 80th anniversary by staging the first play the company ever performed.
The drama society will present the taut psychological thriller Night Must Fall – which they first performed in 1942 – at the Gaiety Theatre from Thursday, November 10 Saturday, November 12.
The production’s director, Lisa Smith, said: ‘This wonderfully atmospheric play is unlike anything we have presented in years. It’s gripping, mesmerising and showcases the talents of a stellar cast.
‘I thought it would be incredibly apt to present Night Must Fall again this year, to commemorate our founding members 80 years on.’
Lisa has been writing and directing for, and acting with, the Service Players for 22 years. She co-directed Marion, or the True Tale of Robin Hood, and the society’s Christmas plays, which they toured around the island last year.
David Dawson takes the role of Dan, which Jon Pertwee played in the society’s original production 80 years ago.
It is a welcome return to the stage for David as he performs for the first time since his NODA-awarding role as Gomez in The Addams Family in 2019. Since then David has been found in the role of director for many productions such as Shrek, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and most recently Once at the Gaiety Theatre.
During this time David also wrote and directed the short film, Limelight, with Three Legs Productions, which has gone on to international success with wins in film festivals in Oregon, Arizona and Amsterdam to name a few.
Long-time Service Player Rachel Martin plays the role of irascible Mrs Bramson, a role which was played by founder member Olga Cowell in 1942. Rachael Joughin plays her niece Olivia, both ladies who live in the middle of a wood and have no idea of the impact a chance visit from charismatic Dan will have on their lives.
They are supported by a cast of brilliant local actors including Shrek star Iain Dixon, and Spamalot star John Snelling.
Lisa said she thought the character of Dan was probably one of the main reasons the Service Players was formed.
‘There was already a drama group on the island – the Legion Players were formed in 1932 – so why did this group of people form their own?,’ she said.
‘I suspect it’s because Jon Pertwee wanted to do something a bit different, a bit meatier than perhaps was being done by other groups.
‘I suspect he wanted to play Dan. And Mrs Bramson is an absolute gift of a role too, and I know Olga Cowell was a big part of the society for decades, so clearly a strong character too.’
Night Must Fall will be staged at the Gaiety at 7.30pm on November 10 to 12. There is also a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.
For tickets, call the box office on 600555, visit www.villagaiety.com or go to the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or the Villa Marina.
