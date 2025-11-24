A Ballasalla-based confectionery producer, is celebrating national recognition after securing two awards at the 2025 Quality Food Awards, the UK’s longest-running and most prestigious food industry accolades.
Lush Bakes Ltd’s salted rum and raisin fudge earned a coveted Silver Award, while its plain fudge achieved Bronze in the highly competitive All-Year Round Chocolate and Confectionery category.
Now in their 46th year, the Quality Food Awards honour excellence across the grocery, wholesale, and foodservice sectors.
Each entry is evaluated by an expert judging panel made up of chefs, recipe developers, buyers, and industry specialists.
Products undergo a rigorous three-week assessment process in London, where judges individually and collectively examine submissions across key criteria including taste, texture, flavour, aroma, provenance, ingredients, innovation and value for money.
Only those that excel in every category earn the prestigious ‘Q’ endorsement.
The winners were unveiled during a recent awards ceremony at Hilton Bankside, London, hosted by celebrated chef and television presenter Matt Tebbutt. It was there that Lush Bakes discovered their handcrafted fudges had taken home two of the night’s top honours.
The company says the awards reflect the passion, craftsmanship, and commitment to quality that define its small-batch, traditionally made confectionery. The wins also highlight the growing reputation of premium Manx-produced treats across the UK market.
‘This achievement celebrates the dedication that goes into everything we bake and make,’ a spokesperson for the company said.
‘We’re thrilled to see Lush Bakes and Manx-made quality reaching more consumers across the UK and beyond.’
Wynand Noortman and Andre Kleynhas are the duo behind Lush Bakes. Their fudges range in flavours with each hand crafted.
The inspiration behind the the business stems from Wynand’s mother: ‘At the heart of Lush Bakes is family, tradition, and the comforting taste of home. Inspired by Wynand’s mum, Elna Twine, and her beloved South African rusks, we started baking to honour her memory and what began as a Christmas market stall has grown into a thriving bakery.
‘Every bake is made with love, care, and a little bit of Elna’s legacy.’
Lush Bakes continue to attend the Manx Christmas markets and have been at multiple already this year.
Andre said: ‘It's really to showcase the best of Manx made stuff. I think it really enhances what the island is capable of in terms of produce and craft. So it's really nice for us to be around.’
More information about Lush Bakes Ltd can be found on Facebook and Instagram (@lushbakesiom).
- Are you a local artist, author, or musician? Do you have an exciting event coming up? We want to hear from you! Island Life in the Manx Independent is the perfect place to showcase creativity and cultural events across the Isle of Man. Email [email protected] with details and a photo for a chance to be featured. Whether it’s a new book, an album release, or an upcoming performance, let us help spread the word!