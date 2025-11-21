The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2025 brought together outstanding achievements from across the island, with photographers Callum Staley and David Lovelady capturing the evening’s highlights.
Sixteen awards were presented at the Villa Marina on Thursday, recognising excellence in business, community work, the arts, innovation and environmental leadership.
Among the major honours, Capital International was named Business of the Year, while Gillian Christian received Leader of the Year and Zurich was awarded Employer of the Year.
Musician Davy Knowles returned from the United States to accept the Global Ambassador Award.
A full list of winners, which can be viewed HERE, reflects the breadth of local talent and dedication celebrated on the night, marking another successful year for the 19th awards.
Skimmee Aile outside the Villa Marina on Thursday evening for the Awards for Excellence 2025 (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Culture Vannin were this year's charity partners (CJS Photography )
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer being welcomed to the OPUL Pre-dinner reception by Media Isle of Man managing director Sam Jones (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Some familiar faces! (CJS Photography )
Special guests enjoyed a dinner before the main event (CJS Photography )
Skeealyn Vannin singing to the crowds at a packed-out Villa Marina (CJS Photography )
Dot Tilbury MBE gave a heartfelt tribute to the late Geoff Corkish MBE (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Guests and winners were often on their feet applauding the very best of Manx talent (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Media Isle of Man deputy-editor Andy Dalrymple was emotional seeing his wife, Rebekah Dalrymple, head up on stage to be awarded for Excellence in Customer Service for her business Simply Sleep (CJS Photography)
Reporter Tom Curphey spoke to Isle of Man Salt Co's Helen Crosbie and Managing Director of Okell's Inns Ollie Neale (CJS Photography )