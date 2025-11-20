The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence once again showcased the very best of Manx businesses and community initiatives.
Held at the Villa Marina on Thursday evening, the night was filled with success stories and well-deserved recognition.
The glittering ceremony saw 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community, honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special Global Ambassador Award.
This year’s Global Ambassador Award was deservedly presented to popular Manx musician Davy Knowles, who flew to the island from America to attend the ceremony.
The Business of the Year Award was won by Capital International, while the Leader of the Year Award went to Gillian Christian.
Zurich on the Isle of Man were also awarded with Employer of the Year.
Other winners on the night are listed below:
- The Isle of Man Salt Company in the Local Food and Drink category.
- Mannin Cancer Support Group for Community Initiative of the Year.
- Code Club for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year.
- Manx National Heritage and Manx Wildlife Trust in Environmental Initiative of the Year.
- Grain and Vine in the New Business of the Year category.
- Stacuity for Digital Innovation of the Year.
- The Outdoor Learning Centre (OLC), Isle of Man for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year.
- Manannan's Winterfest in the Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage category.
- Tres Solutions in the Small/Medium Enterprise of the Year category.
- Simply Sleep for Excellence in Customer Service.
- Manx Care’s In Your Shoes Listening Events in the Teams Working Together category.
- The Albion Knitting Company Isle of Man in the Freedom to Flourish category.