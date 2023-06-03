Manx poet Simon Maddrell has announced a series of events for the launch of his latest collection, The Whole Island.
He will be reading at libraries, bookshops and more over two weeks.
The Whole Island, published by Valley Press, explores themes of family and folklore, history and language, and nature and wildlife.
It has a UK publication date of July 5 but Simon was keen for island residents to see, hear and read it first.
The reading tour gets under way with a reading and question and answer session at the George Herdman Library, in Port Erin, on Tuesday next week (June 13), 7pm-8pm.
The following evening he will be at Henry Bloom Noble Library, in Douglas, from 7pm-8.30pm for a Pride Month reading. For this, he will be reading from The Whole Island as well as two of his previous publications, Queerfella and Isle of Sin.
The Whole Island will be launched on Thursday, June 15, at Black Dog Oven, in Peel, at 7pm. The event will feature Manx Bards Annie Kissack and Michael Manning as well as island poet David Callin.
Culture Vannin, in St John’s, will host a reading and Q&A session on Friday, June 14, from 1pm-2pm.
And Simon will be signing copies of The Whole Island at Bridge Bookshop, in Ramsey, on Saturday, June 17, from 11am-midday.
Simon will then be reading at the Isle of Man Poetry Society’s June poetry pop-in session. It takes place in the meeting room of the Archibald Knox, in Onchan, from 7.30pm-9.30pm.
Simon will round off his reading tour with a reading and Q&A at DEFA’s headquarters, Thie Slieau Whallian, in St John’s. The event, from 12.05pm-1.05pm, ties in with Isle of Man UNESCO Biosphere.
In a review, Fifth Manx Bard Annie Kissack said: ‘The Whole Island addresses Maddrell’s passionate and sometimes conflicted relationship with the island of their birth, their heart’s place told sideways and through story.
‘Imbued with physicality, it is an emotional and startlingly honest journey back from exile, from feelings of abandonment, alienation and shame to those of love, longing, hope and excitement.’