A decision on whether schools will reopen on Tuesday will be made early in the morning, after they remained closed throughout Monday due to snow and icy conditions across the Isle of Man.
Schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) were initially closed on Monday morning, with the situation due to be reviewed at 10.30am.
However, following further assessments of site conditions, it was later confirmed that they would remain shut for the rest of the day in the interests of pupil and staff safety.
In an adverse weather update issued on Monday evening, the Isle of Man Government said wintry showers overnight and changeable conditions are likely to lead to further disruption into Tuesday morning.
While schools and the UCM are expected to be open, conditions at individual sites will be reviewed before a final decision is taken, with an announcement due at 7am.
Road conditions remain difficult in places, but all main roads open apart from the Mountain Road.
Arterial routes have been treated, but motorists are being urged to consider whether their journey is necessary and to drive with caution and to the conditions.
The Isle of Man Airport was closed throughout Monday and is expected to remain closed at the start of Tuesday.
Passengers are being advised to check directly with their airlines, with further updates to be issued by the government.
Due to the uncertainty surrounding airport operations, there will be no patient transfers by air on Tuesday.
Residents scheduled to travel off-Island under the Patient Transfer Service are being urged to familiarise themselves with their Travel Warrant, which contains important contact information in the event of disruption.
The hospital is operating as normal, with no change to service delivery.
Patients are advised to attend appointments if it is safe to do so, and to contact the hospital in advance if they are unable to travel.
Bus services remain restricted on some routes, and passengers are encouraged to check for the latest updates before travelling.