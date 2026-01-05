Ronaldsway Airport has said safety concerns over snow and ice left it with ‘no option’ but to close to passenger flights on Monday, as it set out in detail the reasons behind the disruption and the work under way to reopen as soon as conditions allow.
The airport was shut throughout the day following wintry weather across the Isle of Man, prompting widespread travel disruption and questions from passengers about why operations could not resume once sunshine appeared.
In a lengthy statement issued on Monday evening, Isle of Man Airport said: ‘Snow and ice have made the runways unsafe for aircraft operations - safety will always come first.’
It added that while snow melt had occurred in places, clear skies can cause temperatures to fall further, increasing the risk of refreezing on aerodrome surfaces.
Airport management confirmed that the decision to close or reopen the airport rests with senior airport leaders, based on information from across the airport estate, data from the Ronaldsway Met Office and advice from the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and other government departments.
The statement explained that snow clearance and de-icing work began on Sunday in preparation for Monday’s forecast conditions, alongside treatments already carried out over the weekend.
Specialist equipment, including snow ploughs and brushes, has been deployed, with the airport operating two tractors that can be fitted with de-icing rigs, ploughs or brushes.
The airport said it follows a detailed winter operations plan, reviewed annually, which prioritises runways, taxiways and aprons.
Routine daily inspections are carried out, with close monitoring of weather conditions during periods of snow and ice.
In response to questions about de-icing chemicals, the airport confirmed it uses potassium acetate solution on runways, taxiways and apron taxiways, along with sodium acetate pellets around apron stands where vehicles cannot reach.
It stressed that chloride road salts are not used because they are corrosive to aircraft and equipment.
The airport also highlighted environmental considerations, noting that it is adjacent to the Derbyhaven Marine Nature Reserve. Older de-icing chemicals, including urea-based fluids and some glycols, are avoided due to pollution risks.
Addressing comparisons with other airports, the statement said: ‘Each airport has different infrastructure, equipment, and operational considerations.’
It added that Liverpool Airport was also closed for much of Monday due to ice, while larger airports often have multiple runways and greater resources.
Looking ahead, Isle of Man Airport said it is monitoring conditions closely and will reopen ‘as soon as it’s safe’.
Passengers affected by cancellations are being advised to contact their airline directly regarding rebooking or refunds, with airlines responsible for managing onward travel arrangements.
The airport also explained that comments had been temporarily disabled on some social media posts so staff could focus on providing accurate and timely information. Feedback can still be submitted through the airport’s official website.
The statement concluded: ‘Keeping the airport operational is our focus, with safety as the most important consideration… Thank you for your patience and understanding.’
The closure came amid wider weather-related disruption across the island, with icy conditions affecting roads, schools and public transport.