Three-time Cleveland Medal winner Paul Costain is teaming up with Manx Concert Brass for the 2024 ‘Manx Last Night of the Proms’.
Musical favourites, under the baton of musical director Ian Clague, will include customary classics such as Elgar’s ‘Pomp and Circumstance’, ‘Land of Hope and Glory’, Johan Strauss’ ‘Radetzky March’, Hubert Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’ and the ever-popular ‘Fantasia on British Sea-Songs’.
There will also be some well-known show tunes performed by Mr Costain, including music from ‘Oliver’ and ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’.
Manx Concert Brass chairman Steve Maddocks said: ‘I think it is fair to say that whenever we have been fortunate to perform alongside Paul, he always delights the audience with both his music and his showmanship, and I am sure this year’s Proms will be no different.
‘We are genuinely delighted to be welcoming him back as our guest soloist and look forward to hearing his repertoire and joining forces with us for all the crowd-pleasing favourites.’
A spokesperson from the Manx Concert Brass said: ‘Party pieces, party poppers and patriotic flag waving is all promised at the Gaiety Theatre this weekend for what is always one of the highlights in the island’s entertainment calendar.
‘Whether for the more serious music lovers or those who dress in their finery and tune up their vocal cords in a rousing finale, it’s set to be a special night showcasing some of the best music around.’
The annual celebration takes place on Saturday (September 28) at the Gaiety Theatre, beginning at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced £20 (adults), £17.50 (concessions) and £5 (under 16s), are available from the Welcome Centre at the Villa Marina box office.