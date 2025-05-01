The Isle of Man Festival of Motoring is back this weekend – and for the first time ever, it’s bringing a brand-new celebration of small cars to Manx shores.
MiniFest will fill the island with classic, old, retro and modern Minis as the popular Festival of Motoring expands its offering for 2025.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the event:
What is MiniFest?
MiniFest is one of three new additions to the Festival of Motoring calendar, joining the Classic & Sports Car Weekend (also in May) and FordFest, set to take place in September.
The events are part of a growing programme that began with the inaugural Festival of Motoring in 2021.
Organisers say demand for the events has been overwhelming, prompting them to add more ways for car enthusiasts to enjoy iconic vehicles in a Manx setting.
When are the cars arriving?
Minis have already begun arriving on the island, with pictures of them boarding the ferries in the sunshine generating plenty of buzz online.
How long will they be here for?
The MiniFest will see cars flying around the island from Friday, May 2 to Monday, May 5.
When and where can I see the cars?
Cars will be on display in various locations across the weekend, and organisers are encouraging the whole island to come along and enjoy the sights.
Some of the key locations include:
- Saturday, May 4: Peel Castle Mini Display from midday to 2pm – Minis will gather near Peel Castle, creating a picturesque display on the west coast.
- Sunday, May 5: Isle of Man Motor Museum, Jurby in the morning, from 10am until 1pm – a perfect opportunity to see the cars up close. TT Grandstand Pitlanes in the afternoon (from 2pm to 5pm)– more Minis will line up at the iconic TT start line.
Organisers ‘excited’ for inaugural event
Sharing a post online, an Isle of Man Festival of Motoring spokesperson said: ‘Our first Isle of Man event of the year is ready to kick off!
‘We are set and ready to go for the first official day of the Isle of Man MiniFest.
‘Don’t know about you, but we are very excited! We can’t wait to see you there!’
With good weather forecast and a bank holiday weekend ahead, the Isle of Man MiniFest looks set to become a firm favourite in the motoring calendar.