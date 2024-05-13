The Manx Festival Chorus will be joined by singers from the North West Choir for a special performance in Douglas this weekend.
The two choirs will sing the very popular oratorio 'Elijah' by Mendelssohn on Saturday in St George's Church.
With a choir of nearly 100, they will be joined by four outstanding soloists with two from the island and two from England. Jane Mayne (contralto) and Ruth Tickle (soprano) are well known as two of the island's leading singers.
The Australian bass Dean Robinson who trained at the Royal Northern College of Music will sing the many arias written for Elijah. Dean, who has a diverse repertoire and has sung as a guest artist with many opera companies, is presently a member of Opera North.
He will be joined by Charlie Perry (tenor), a conductor, arranger, singer and composer based in the North West. They will be accompanied by Stuart Corrie on the organ and Marilyn Kissack, the official accompanist of the Manx Festival Chorus, on the piano.
The part of the Youth will be sung by Aelan Morgans who recently enjoyed much success at this year's Guild. The large choir will be conducted by John Riley.
Tickets are £10 for adults and £2 for students. The performance begins at 7pm and you can pay at the door.