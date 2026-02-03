Manx National Theatre is to perform a family musical, ‘Fand’s Story’, at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas later this year.
Rooted in the rich folklore and mythology of the island, Fand’s Story invites audiences of all ages on a magical journey through the island’s legendary past.
The production follows Fand, wife of the sea god Manannan, as she encounters mythical Manx creatures and uncovers ancient tales that lie at the heart of the island’s cultural heritage.
The cast features Tina Douglas as Fand, Craig Douglas as Manannan, and Shannon Murphy as the formidable Tehi Teghi.
Audiences will also meet fairies, mermaids, the Buggane, and the fearsome Moddhey Dhoo, brought vividly to life through an impressive puppet created by Lizzie Christian.
Written by Manx writers and performed by a cast drawn entirely from across the island, the show celebrates creativity, collaboration and Manx identity.
More than 60 performers take part in the production, ranging in age from two years old to Manx National Theatre’s most experienced veterans.
The company’s commitment to education and inclusion is reflected in every aspect of Fand’s Story, with all classes free and accessible to Manx residents while maintaining professional performance standards.
Manx National Theatre has also announced the world premiere of The Theatre Architect, written by Steve Wreford with music arranged by Peter Whittle.
Celebrating the life of Frank Matcham, designer of the Gaiety Theatre, the family-friendly production will premiere on October 22 and 23.
Open auditions will be announced soon, and the production will be professionally filmed for distribution.
For performance opportunities, support, donations, or programme advertising, contact Susannah Maybury at [email protected]. Manx National Theatre also extends sincere thanks to The Soundcheck Charity for its generous financial support.