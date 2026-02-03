‘The Sea Child’ by Linda Wilgus
Hbk, Simon & Schuster, £18.99
A beguiling debut romance novel, set in coastal Cornwall, packed with folklore, mystery and intrigue.
Isabel has always been a woman of mystery. Aged four, she appeared on the Cornish shore, soaking wet, unable to speak.
The villagers believed she was brought from the sea, the daughter of a spirit.
Now, newly widowed, Isabel feels the ocean calling her to come back home.
But, when Jack Carlyon, an injured smuggler, crosses her path, she is swept up into a love story that will test her courage, her reputation, and her heart.
Jack plays a dangerous game, and there are those that would hang him if they knew what he was. Isabel fights to make sense of the magical pull of the ocean and wants to protect Jack – but at what cost?
She is a daughter of the sea. He is a man of the land. Can they overcome the odds to be together?
‘Mattering: The Secrets to Building a Life of Deep Connections and Purpose’ by Jennifer Breheny Wallace
Hbk, Harper Collins, £22
The secrets to building a life of deep connections and purpose are encapsulated in this new book packed with positive vibes and proactive practical tips.
From award-winning writer Jennifer Breheny Wallace, a deeply consequential look at restoring closeness in our relationships and how feeling connected, mattering to ourselves and others, can bring purpose and happiness to our lives.
She shows that when people feel they truly matter; that their presence and contributions are noticed, needed, and missed when they aren’t there, everything changes. Productivity soars, relationships deepen, and communities strengthen. Looking outwards and building connections is healthier than perpetual navel gazing. Here is the antidote to ‘I’m not enough’, oh yes you are!
In a world where loneliness, burnout, and disconnection have reached crisis levels, this is a breath of fresh air.
- The latest titles are available in both Bridge bookshops in both Ramsey and Port Erin.