Charlotte Jane Henry was born in the island 61 years ago, with Manx ancestry dating back to the 1700s. Her late father, Rev Leslie Henry, was a Methodist minister and therefore teetotal. Charlotte ‘discovered alcohol’s escapism qualities’ following college, where she studied fine art. She has since become a facilitator at SMART meetings, helping herself and others with addictive behaviours. Charlotte has been a freelance artist for 40 years. She produced a Manx Etchings Calendar 2023, sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Council and has an exhibition at Studio 42, Port St Mary, which is open until December. Contact her on Facebook at ‘Charlotte Jane Henry Artwork’.