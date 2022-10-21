Stage is set for guitarathon

Subscribe newsletter
Eugene Wilson’s annual guitarathon in aid of Anthony Nolan takes place on Saturday.
The fundraiser is held in memory of Eugene’s daughter Lisa, who lost her battle with leukaemia in 2005.
Eugene explained that all the musicians taking part are giving their time for free.
He said it promised to be a great family-friendly day and evening of superb live music and amazing pizzas.
Most of the acts will play 30-minute sets.
The Ballaghs, featuring the The Black Dog Oven’s Mike Wade, will be on stage at 7.30pm. And Eugene himself is scheduled to perform for the last 30 minutes of the guitarathon.
The line-up for the guitarathon is as follows: 1pm - Colin Brew; 1.30pm - Brian and Denise; 2pm - Aaron Harwood; 2.30pm - Shay King Dat Ass; 3pm - Mark Burrows and Rachel; 3.30pm - Callum Brew; 4pm - Kings of the Forest; 4.30pm - Chris Killey; 5pm - Marcela and Heikki; 5.30pm - NiCole; 6pm - Adrian Cowin; 6.30pm - John Ruscoe; 7pm Dan Looney; 7.30pm The Ballaghs; 8pm Relative Impact; 8.30pm - Shoh Slaynt; 9pm - Sunset Jet; 9.30pm - Jon Lightfield; 10pm - Eoin Molyneux; 10.40pm - Eugene Wilson.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |