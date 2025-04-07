A video telling the inspiring story of the Isle of Man’s only women’s rugby club and the support it has had from The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is up for a prestigious award.
The video, created by the Steam Packet in collaboration with local production company Alt Lodge, has been shortlisted for a prestigious Brand Film Award, placing it alongside major global brands like Vodafone and Nissan.
The Manx Community Assistance film, which highlights the Steam Packet’s commitment to supporting local causes through its MCA Fund, has been recognised in the Progressive Social Change category.
The film tells the story of the Vagabonds Ladies Rugby Team and showcases how the Steam Packet Company plays a pivotal role in supporting grassroots sport and community initiatives across the island.
The Brand Film Awards recognise exceptional creativity, compelling narratives, and outstanding production across industries.
The film was launched on International Women’s Day and focuses on empowerment through sport, telling the story of how the Vagabonds Ladies Rugby Team has grown with the help of the Steam Packet Company’s support.
Since its launch, the film has made a real impact, inspiring 17 new players to join the Vagabonds Ladies team (the biggest increase in recent years) and leading to the creation of a new girls’ section, securing the future of women’s rugby on the Isle of Man.
The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony at Ham Yard, London, on April 30, 2025, where the Steam Packet Company and Alt Lodge will stand alongside some of the biggest brands in the world.
Steam Packet’s managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this award. Choosing to partner with local production team Alt Lodge, we set out to create a film that truly reflects the spirit of the Isle of Man and the impact of our community support.
‘To be recognised at this level, against major global brands, is a testament to the power of authentic storytelling and local talent.
David Lovelady, Alt Lodge co-founder added: “We are honoured to be nominated alongside the Steam Packet for the Brand Film Awards - Progressive Social Change Category. It’s a great example of the power of on-island collaboration.
The film showcases local talent and commitment to support our community – Isle of Man Steam Packet, Vagabonds Ladies and Alt Lodge came together to make something special. We are proud to see our work be recognised in this way.’
Vagabonds Ladies Social Secretary Ella Goodwin-Jones also expressed her delight.
She said: ‘We were truly honoured to help create this film with the Steam Packet Company. Having our journey - it’s creation, growth, and spirit - brought to light was a rare and special privilege.
‘Not only has the film raised awareness and inspired more ladies to join, but the incredible support we’ve received has helped us expand into youth girls training as well.
‘Sharing our stories and our passion for women in sport was unforgettable. The team behind the film, along with the Steam Packet, has supported us in ways beyond measure, leaving a lasting impact on our journey.