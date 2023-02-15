The first section celebrates the life of actor, singer and dancer Dursley McLinden (1965–1995) who died of AIDS-related illness and was to said to be an inspiration for the character Ritchie Tozer (played by Olly Alexander) in It’s a Sin, the Channel 4 drama by Russell T Davies. The second section pays tribute to the activism of prominent gay rights campaigner Alan Shea, and highlights the homophobia and dubious police practices of the time.