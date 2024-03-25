A renowned Manx-based artist is showcasing work in what will ‘probably be his last public exhibition’ in Ramsey.
Studio Umami, the Ramsey based continental deli, café and art space is committed to showcasing local artistic talent with latest ‘artist-in-residence’ Frank Crompton, taking up his residency earlier this month.
Frank is currently displaying his work in the Atelier space, previously occupied by artist Daisy Billowes, across the road from Umami’s main deli. He has already filled the space with a historic body of work and he can be seen working on new paintings.
Frank is the third artist-in-residence since the programme started in November for this Avant Garde establishment and will remain there until well after Easter.
Now based in the Isle of Man, Frank was born in Manchester and came to the Isle of Man in 1974. He has travelled the world with the navy, lived in Australia and been honoured by the King of Greece in his time.
He has been painting since he was five years old. He has worked in the entertainment industry and has even sung to Frank Sinatra and performed with Bill Haley and the Comets.
Frank is best known in the island for his ‘Penny people’ and one of his paintings was selected to appear on the London Underground. Frank is a member of the Mannin Arts Group.
He said: ‘My motivation has always been to make people smile. So, I’m delighted to have taken up this residency to enable people to come through the door and smile at my work.
‘This will be my last public exhibition and so it feels fitting to have it in the heart of Ramsey.’
Umami – a Japanese word for the fifth basic taste element - directly translates to the essence of deliciousness, and Studio Umami has captured the attention of the island through its monthly food pop-ups and unique setting.
Owners Amy and Partha are thrilled to have Frank join them. They said: ‘Frank is renowned for his unique style and extensive experience, having been painting for over eight decades.
‘His work undoubtedly enriches the local community with its creativity, so we feel very lucky for both Umami and Ramsey that he has accepted our invitation to join us for this residency.
‘Frank has such a wide range of styles and mediums in his collection that there really is something for everyone. His work is light-hearted and fun and feels perfect as we break into spring.
‘This is probably Frank’s last public exhibition of his work and it is a privilege for us to host him”.
Studio Umami is open Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm but Frank will also be working most Wednesdays in the Atelier.
Further details will be published on Studio Umami’s Facebook page along with dates of pop-up dining and other events.
Frank’s work is available to view and buy in the Atelier until April 15.